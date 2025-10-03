Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.44 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

