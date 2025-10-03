Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

