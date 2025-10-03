Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. $FRA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 192,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

