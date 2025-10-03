Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NUVEEN SL TFIP $NXP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 31,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 199,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVEEN SL TFIP stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

