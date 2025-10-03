Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 991,563 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,286 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.