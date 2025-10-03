Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 53.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at $119,204,906. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock valued at $362,990,571. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of SNOW opened at $240.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
