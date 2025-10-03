Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after buying an additional 2,174,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

