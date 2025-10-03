Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $338.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

