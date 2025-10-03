Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

