Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.51 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

