Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,262,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,770,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

