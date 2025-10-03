Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

