Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

