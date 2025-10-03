Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 1.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the first quarter worth $28,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

About Invvlu Mu Incm

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

