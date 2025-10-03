Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

