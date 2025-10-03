Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $68.77 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

