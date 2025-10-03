Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $AFB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 910,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 569,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 69,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%

AFB stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

