Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $280.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

