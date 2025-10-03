Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ROK opened at $348.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

