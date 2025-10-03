Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,461 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $96.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

