Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17,086.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

