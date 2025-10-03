Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IHE stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

