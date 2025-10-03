Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 378 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.