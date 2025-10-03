Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.49.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day moving average of $279.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,519.28. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,515 shares of company stock worth $272,046,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

