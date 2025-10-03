Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,490,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after acquiring an additional 319,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 704,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 481,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

HFXI opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

