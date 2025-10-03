Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $72,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares worth $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

