Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 81,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 127,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF opened at $14.75 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

