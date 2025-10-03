Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

