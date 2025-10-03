Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $7,773,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.