Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

