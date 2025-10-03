Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc $GHY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHY. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.77 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 26,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $352,984.56. Following the sale, the director owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,843.52. This represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

