Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 42.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $11.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

