Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $249.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

