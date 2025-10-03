Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

