Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,530 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II $VKI

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 47.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 157,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $6,265,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

