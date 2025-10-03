Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

