Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $360.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.94 and its 200 day moving average is $364.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

