Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

