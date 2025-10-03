Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

