Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $525.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $611.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.37.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

