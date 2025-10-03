Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $21,190,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $20,424,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,195 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFAS opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

