Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $89.80 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5238 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

