Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

