Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.