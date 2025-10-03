Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 78.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 54.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

