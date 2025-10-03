Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

