Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cemex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 360,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cemex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cemex by 11.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

