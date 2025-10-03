Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $523,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

