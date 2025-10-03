Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

