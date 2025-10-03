Clear Point Advisors Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $727.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $753.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

